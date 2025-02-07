Indian nationals accounted for 72.3 percent of all H-1B visas issued by the US between October 2022 and September 2023, according to the Indian government. The Ministry of External Affairs also provided updates on Indian students in conflict zones and migrants returning due to economic downturns

Indian nationals secured a staggering 72.3 per cent of all H-1B visas issued by the United States between October 2022 and September 2023, the Indian government informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, citing data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In a written response to a query in the Upper House, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh stated that the Government of India remains “closely engaged with the US administration” and other stakeholders regarding all issues linked to the H-1B visa programme through relevant bilateral dialogue mechanisms.

The ministry was responding to a query on whether it is in talks with the US regarding potential restrictions on the H-1B visa programme and what steps have been taken in this regard. Singh emphasised that the mobility of skilled Indian professionals has been mutually beneficial for both India and the United States, particularly in the fields of technology and innovation.

In response to a separate query, the External Affairs Ministry provided updates on Indian students affected by ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Israel, and Palestine. According to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, there were 21,928 Indian students in Ukraine before the war began. However, as of 1st November 2024, only 1,802 students remain enrolled in Ukrainian universities.

Jaishankar also noted that approximately 900 Indian students are currently in Israel, mostly pursuing PhD or postdoctoral studies in STEM fields. Following the 7th October 2023 attacks in Israel, the Indian government launched 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the safe return of Indian nationals. Under this initiative, 1,309 Indians were repatriated, including 768 students. Since then, nearly all Indian students who returned home under 'Operation Ajay' have gone back to Israel to resume their studies.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar confirmed that there are no Indian students present in Palestine.

The Rajya Sabha was also informed that the government does not maintain data on the number of Indian migrants who have returned due to economic downturns abroad, job losses, or financial instability in host nations.

“The responsibility of reintegrating returned Indian migrants rests with the respective state governments from where the emigrants originate. Various states have developed methods and policies to assist returning workers,” Singh stated.

Responding to another question, Jaishankar addressed the recent ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. He informed the Rajya Sabha that an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza was announced on 15th January 2025 and came into effect on 19th January 2025.

“We welcomed the ceasefire and expressed our hope that it will lead to the safe and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. We also reiterated our call for the release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire, and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)