Updated on: 26 April,2023 02:37 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Mallikarjun Kharge noted that India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year and Indians are Qatar's largest expatriate community

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. File Pic

Indian Navy veterans on death row in Qatar: Mallikarjun Kharge criticises PM Modi for not intervening in matter
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not intervening to save lives of eight Navy veterans facing death penalty in Qatar.


He noted that India and Qatar are celebrating the 50th year of their diplomatic ties this year and Indians are Qatar's largest expatriate community.



Also Read: India has the courage to do something, even in most difficult circumstances: PM Modi


"Eight veterans of the Indian Navy, kept in solitary confinement in Qatar since August 2022, face death sentence. MEA says that 'the charges have not been shared so far', with India," he said on Twitter.

"Modi Government's meek surrender has exposed their tall claims of making India a 'Vishwaguru'," he said.

"Narendra Mod ji calls Qatari counterpart to extend wishes on FIFA World Cup, but can't intervene to save the precious lives of our bravehearts. Nationalism ?" the Congress chief said. 

