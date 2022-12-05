India’s first four-level transportation corridor to be unveiled in Nagpur

PM Modi will inaugurate Metro routes from Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square (Line-1) and Jhansi Rani Square to Prajapati Nagar (Line-2) on Dec 11
Nagpur Metro
A defining moment in the history of India’s metro rail construction will be witnessed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates remaining routes of Nagpur Metro Phase-1 on December 11.
Metro routes from Kasturchand Park to Automotive Square (Line-1) and Jhansi Rani Square to Prajapati Nagar (Line-2) will be dedicated to the people of Nagpur.
A major attraction will be the opening of a four-level transportation corridor which is formed out of a 18.9M wide steel girder launched across live railway tracks at a height of 28M from ground level.
The unique multi-level transportation network will be seen for the first time in the country. An existing vehicular and pedestrian underpass forms the bottommost level; there are railway tracks on top of it which forms the second level.
The National Highway and the Metro line will form the third and fourth levels respectively. This will be part of Asia’s longest double-decker viaduct spanning 5.3 km.
Afcons had erected this 80M double-decker steel span, weighing 1,650 MT, in a record time of two months. The steel superstructure was placed over the Gaddigodam Railway Crossing where more than 150 trains and over one lakh vehicles passed the construction site every day. Launching of a gigantic 18.9 M wide girder is probably a first in Indian Railways.
“The double-decker Open Web Girder (OWG), which was created with 1,650MT structural steel with 8,000 structural elements, was placed over the busy Gaddigodam Railway Crossing last winter. All the activities were done in extremely tight railway block hours, given how busy this route is. The span stands at a height of 28M above ground. Such a critical and complex task has never been attempted before in India.” said Afcons’ Project Manager Arun Kumar.
Apart from the 80M steel span, two adjacent composite girders with RCC deck slab, each of 25M span, had to be completed. During the preparatory stage, the team manoeuvred the project’s technical complexity amidst space constraints at site, severe winter, unseasonal rains, the pandemic as well as a tight deadline.
With Afcons already setting a precedent with before-time delivery of complex elements at Reach-3, it was no surprise when Maha Metro asked the team to complete the activity in two months instead of the allotted five months. A crack team was formed which innovatively completed the task within two months adhering to all quality and safety standards. Several records were also created in the short period.
“We really had to dig deep into our reserves. All forces collaborated to make this once-in-a-lifetime challenge a success. Apart from our colleagues at site and Head Office, we also enlisted expert support from our Chenab Railway Bridge Project to critically review our preparedness. Manpower and machines were mobilised at an unprecedented pace,” reminisced Project Controller Amarsinh Raut.
Four 250-500T cranes, one super lift arrangement, 22 torque wrench machines were deployed, and special lowering arrangements were made for the entire operation.
Phase-1 of Nagpur Metro comprises 39KM elevated corridor. Afcons has constructed 17.1 KM, which is almost 44% of total viaduct length, and around 51% of overall civil works. Besides the longest double-decker viaduct, Afcons has also constructed eight stations in Reach-2 and Reach-1, and, two depots. The Sitabuldi Interchange Station, constructed by Afcons, is the highest Metro interchange station in India.
Extreme Show
· Afcons has constructed Asia’s longest double-decker viaduct (5.3 KM) in Nagpur
· The first level will be for the National Highway and the second level will be for Metro
· The four-level transportation corridor is located at the Gaddigodam Crossing
· This will comprise a vehicular and pedestrian underpass, railway lines, National Highway and Metro
· This unique arrangement is part of the 5.3 KM Metro-cum-NHAI double-decker viaduct
· Launching of 18.9 M wide steel girder across live railway tracks at 28M height is a first for the Indian Railways.