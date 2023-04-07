India's foreign exchange earnings via tourism rise 107 per cent in 2022

Tourism industry has shown good signs of revival after Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of tourism said in a statement on Friday

The country's foreign exchange earnings through tourism rose 107 per cent to Rs 1,34,543 crore in 2022, against Rs 65,070 crore in 2021, according to government's provisional estimates.

India received 6.19 million Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs) during 2022 as compare to 1.52 million during the same period of 2021, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North-Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy said. Reddy was quoting latest data from the Bureau of Immigration in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Centre provides financial assistance to state governments/Union Territories/Central Agencies for development of tourism-related infrastructure and facilities in the country in a planned and phased manner, under its schemes of Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD and Assistance to Central Agencies.

The Ministry also said in the reply that the ministry has set up a 24x7 multi-lingual tourist info-helpline on the toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 in 12 languages including 10 international languages -- German, French, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Hindi and English for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in term of information relating to Travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling in India.

