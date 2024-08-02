In an official statement, the ISRO stated that towards the goal of mounting a joint ISRO-NASA effort, the Human Space Flight Centre of ISRO has entered into a Space Flight Agreement with NASA-identified service provider M/s Axiom Space Inc.,USA for its upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday named the astronauts for the INDO-US space mission and has named Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair for the mission.

In an official statement, the ISRO stated that towards the goal of mounting a joint ISRO-NASA effort, the Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC) of ISRO has entered into a Space Flight Agreement (SFA) with NASA-identified service provider M/s Axiom Space Inc.,USA for its upcoming Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

The statement further said, "A National Mission Assignment Board has recommended two Gaganyatris as prime and backup Mission Pilot for this mission. These are Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla (Prime astronaut) and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair (Backup astronaut). The assigned crew members will be finally approved to fly to the International Space Station by the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel (MCOP)."

The recommended Gaganyatris (astronauts) will commence their training for the mission from 1st week of August 2024. During the mission, the Gaganyatri will undertake selected scientific research and technology demonstration experiments on board the ISS as well as engage in space outreach activities. The experiences gained during this mission will be beneficial for the Indian Human Space Program and it will also strengthen human space flight cooperation between ISRO & NASA, the statement further stated.

According to the PTI, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's name has been recommended as the primary astronaut and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair will be his backup, ISRO said. This has been done on the recommendation of the NASA-identified service provider Axiom Space Inc, sources in the ISRO told PTI.

India and the US are collaborating to send an Indian astronaut to the International Space Station in 2024, American President Joe Biden said after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington last year.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair are among the four astronauts, whose names were announced by Modi earlier this year for India's maiden human spaceflight mission next year. Two other pilots were Group Captain Ajit Krishnan and Group Captain Angad Pratap.

