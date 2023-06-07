Inebriated men attempt to kidnap JNU students from campus, JNUSU demands strict action

Inebriated men on Wednesday attempted to kidnap two Jawaharlal Nehru University students from the varsity campus, the University’s Students’ Union said

JNU campus. File Photo/PTI

The incident took place on Tuesday night and police has registered two cases based on complaints from students of the university, PTI reported.

The JNU administration said it has taken "serious note" of the matter and demanded the "strictest punishment" against the perpetrators.

"Two complaints -- one regarding physical assault and another on molestation, attempt to kidnap -- have been received from JNU students. Cases have been registered," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

"In both cases, the accused and the vehicle are the same and have been identified. Further investigation is on," he said.

Demanding that the vice-chancellor lodge a police complaint as well, the JNUSU said, "JNU VC also should file the complaint with the Delhi Police on the incident that has happened. The VC should also address the JNU community on the repeated security failure that has been happening on the campus."

One of the students who was attacked underwent a medical examination and filed a complaint, the JNUSU added.

Condemning the incident, the JNU administration said, "We have taken serious note of the incident and a police complaint has been lodged. The JNU administration has been closely coordinating with the police in the process of investigation. It has recommended strictest punishment to perpetrators of the crime.”

“In case of any information related to this incident, residents are advised to immediately contact the security branch (011-26742878, 011-26704742) or the police," the statement added.

The administration also asked the stakeholders to remain vigilant while the investigation is underway, adding that it has taken steps to bolster the security of the campus residents.

It said the varsity practices "zero tolerance" for any form of violence and is “committed towards providing a safe and secure environment to all”.

“The safety and fearless movement of women on the campus is our topmost priority and we are committed to stringent enforcement of the law dealing with sexual harassment in any form or by anyone," the statement added.

Hours after the incident, the security department of JNU announced that the entry of outside vehicles into the campus will be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am. (PTI)