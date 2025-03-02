Breaking News
Infant dies during police raid in Rajasthan family registers complaint against 2 cops

Infant dies during police raid in Rajasthan; family registers complaint against 2 cops

Updated on: 02 March,2025 11:25 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The police had gone to a house on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case. The family members alleged that the policemen stepped on the infant who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother

Infant dies during police raid in Rajasthan; family registers complaint against 2 cops

Representational pic

Infant dies during police raid in Rajasthan; family registers complaint against 2 cops
 A one-month-old infant died allegedly during a police raid in Alwar district of Rajasthan, an official said on Sunday, adding that the family has registered a case against two policemen in connection with the incident.


Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejpal Singh said that the cops had gone to a house in the Naugawan Police Station area on Saturday to apprehend an accused in a cyber fraud case.


The family members alleged that the policemen stepped on the infant girl, Alisba, who was sleeping on a cot beside her mother.


The infant succumbed to her injuries on the spot. When the child's mother tried to intervene, the police allegedly pushed her out of the house.

The family also claimed that no female police personnel were present during the raid.

Outraged by the alleged negligence, villagers gathered outside the Alwar Superintendent of Police's residence today, staging a protest and demanding action against the accused policemen.

The additional SP said that the matter was being investigated. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

