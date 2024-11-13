Breaking News
Hawker menace: Lawyers cite Mid-Day Borivli report in Bombay High Court, justice has tough questions for state, BMC
Cyber fraud: Mumbai lost Rs 1,000 crore in just 10 months this year
Maharashtra elections 2024: How BJP shifted poll narrative to Vote Jihad
Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters pose as TRAI officials, MHADA techie loses Rs 3 lakh in digital arrest scam
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Traffic advisory for some parts of Mumbai, check details
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Inflation soars to 14 month high of 62 percent in October

Inflation soars to 14-month high of 6.2 percent in October

Updated on: 13 November,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October mainly on account of rising food prices.

Inflation soars to 14-month high of 6.2 percent in October

Inflation rose mainly on account of rising food prices

Listen to this article
Inflation soars to 14-month high of 6.2 percent in October
x
00:00

Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank’s upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October mainly on account of rising food prices.


Inflation based on the consumer price index (CPI) was 5.49 per cent in September and 4.87 per cent in the year-ago month.


Retail inflation trended below the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6 per cent since September last year. It was at 6.83 per cent in August 2023.


The RBI, which mainly factors in the CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy, has been tasked by the government to ensure retail inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday, inflation in the food basket increased to 10.87 per cent in October, compared to 9.24 per cent in September and 6.61 per cent in October 2023.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news new delhi reserve bank of india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK