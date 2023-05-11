Instable Pakistan will affect India: Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, File Photo/PTI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said while the political situation in Pakistan was “nothing new”, the instability and uncertainty in the neighbouring country will have an impact on India.

She also said that the ruling party in Pakistan, instead of fighting the opposition politically, uses agencies to put them in jail and that the "same process unfortunately is being used" in India.

“Whatever is happening in Pakistan, unfortunately, is nothing new. Right from Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, whenever a government comes, the opposition is jailed. It will have an effect on us. The instability and uncertainty there will impact us but this disease has somehow infected our country also. If you see Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament membership, (Manish) Sisodia was jailed,” Mehbooba told reporters in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Commenting on the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, Mufti said the ruling party in Islamabad was using agencies to jail the opposition leaders.

“In Pakistan also, the ruling party instead of fighting the opposition politically, takes shortcut and uses agencies to put them in jail. The same process unfortunately is being used here ... Rahul Gandhi has been convicted, sentenced for two years and disqualified for six years. Whatever is happening in Pakistan looks like we are going in the same direction,” she added.

