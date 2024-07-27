"Insulting our soldiers is in DNA of Congress": Haryana CM attacks Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered tribute on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday

Launching scathing attacks on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over Kargil Vijay Diwas, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that on such an auspicious day, the Congress is busy spreading lies and misleading the youth.

CM Saini also mentioned that insulting our soldiers is in the DNA of Congress.

"Even on a day like this (Kargil Vijay Diwas), Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is busy playing politics; this is very unfortunate. Even today, they (Congress) are busy spreading lies and misleading our youth. We all saw thousands of posts on social media regarding Kargil Vijay Diwas but from the Congress' side, they didn't go to any memorials and did not pay tribute. This is very unfortunate. Insulting our soldiers is in the DNA of Congress," he said.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying that he is the one spreading lies and doing petty politics even on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This came after PM Modi's address at the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Ladakh's Kargil, where he criticised the opposition parties for opposing the 'Agnipath' scheme and for "politicising a sensitive issue related to national security."

Taking to X, Kharge said, "It is very unfortunate and deplorable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji is doing petty politics even on occasions like paying tribute to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas. No Prime Minister has ever done this before. Modi ji is saying that his government implemented the Agnipath scheme at the behest of the Army; this is a blatant lie and an unforgivable insult to our valiant Armed Forces."

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi offered tribute on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is that golden page of Indian military history that reminds us of the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers.

"In the Kargil war, the brave soldiers of our army, facing difficult conditions, risked their lives, drove away the enemy and made the country proud by hoisting the tricolour on the high peaks of the Himalayas," she said.

"Salute to all the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country! The country will always be indebted to our brave martyrs. Jai Hind!," she added.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, said that the country will be indebted to the supreme sacrifice of the soldiers.

"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their all to protect India. The country will always be indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice," Rahul Gandhi said.

