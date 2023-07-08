Insurance for delivery personnel: Karnataka CM

The amount will comprise Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and Rs 2 lakh as accident insurance, to “provide social security to the ‘gig workers’ in the unorganised sector”

CM and Finance Minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state Budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Delivery personnel in e-commerce companies, like Swiggy, Zomato and Amazon, will get an insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech on Friday. The amount will comprise Rs 2 lakh as life insurance and Rs 2 lakh as accident insurance, to “provide social security to the ‘gig workers’ in the unorganised sector”.

The entire insurance premium will be borne by the state government, said the CM, who also holds the finance portfolio, said. Liquor, including beer, is set to get dearer in Karnataka, as Siddaramaiah proposed to increase the existing rates of the duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor by 20 per cent on all 18 slabs, and increase the duty on beer to 185 per cent from 175 per cent.

He also criticised the National Education Policy, saying, “It has several anomalies that undermine the Constitution and democracy... Uniform Education System does not suit a nation like India which has diverse religions, languages and cultures”.

