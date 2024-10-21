The details of online betting of crores of rupees have been recovered from the accused, an official said

Madhya Pradesh Police has busted an inter-state betting racket operating under the guise of an online gaming app and detained nine persons in connection with the matter, a police official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Indore crime branch in MP busted the racket.

Based on a tip-off a house in the Silicon City of Rau area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore was raided late Sunday night.

He said that several mobile phones and ATM cards have also been seized from them.

An inter-state betting racket was found operating there under the guise of an online gaming app, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said.

"People were given IDs and passwords through the app for betting and were asked to deposit cash in different accounts," he said, according to the PTI.

"Based on this amount, people were given points and they were made to bet on defeat and victory. After winning money in betting, people used to redeem the amount through the app," the official said.

Nine persons associated with the betting racket have been detained. These persons, in the age group of 20 to 26 years, hail from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, he said.

"Twenty mobile phones, two laptops and eight ATM cards have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Details of crores of rupees of online betting have also been recovered from them," the official said, as per the PTI.

The accused have been booked under the Public Gambling Act and further investigation is underway, he said.

Mahadev betting app scam accused held

Meanwhile, last week, one of the key players associated with the Mahadev betting app was apprehended by the Pratapgarh police of Rajasthan on Saturday at Mumbai International Airport after arriving from Dubai. The Rajasthan police arrested the accused, who had been in Dubai and was allegedly a close confidant of the prime accused, Saurabh Chandrakar.

The police said that the suspect allegedly facilitated the opening of current bank accounts in India, luring gullible individuals with promises of government scheme funds using their documents. Police investigations have revealed that the accused managed to open over 1,600 accounts, with transactions totalling over Rs 2,000 crore recorded in just 68 of these accounts.

The Rajasthan police notified the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding the development, highlighting that the apprehended individual is a significant player in the Mahdev app betting case.

