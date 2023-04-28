The accused, who hail from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were allegedly operating the racket from a villa in Porvorim town, on the outskirts of Panaji, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Listen to this article IPL betting racket busted in Goa; 14 held x 00:00

The Goa police on Friday busted an IPL betting racket and arrested 14 persons for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing cricket matches, an official said.

The accused, who hail from Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were allegedly operating the racket from a villa in Porvorim town, on the outskirts of Panaji, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan said.

Also Read: Excise Case: Delhi Court denies bail to Manish Sisodia in ED case

The accused were caught red-handed while accepting bets on the cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, he said.

The police recovered Rs 38,000 in cash, 47 mobile phones, a laptop, three LED TVs, among other gadgets worth more than Rs 25 lakh from the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.