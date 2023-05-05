Iran prez meets Palestinian officials in Syria, pledges support

The delegation briefed Iran’s Ebrahim Raisi on the situation in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. Iran has been a main backer of some Palestinian factions supplying them with weapons and money.
Ebrahim Raisi. File pic
Iran’s president met senior Palestinian officials in Damascus and expressed his country’s support to them Thursday as Tehran and Syria signed a series of agreements.
