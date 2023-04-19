Is TMC’s Mukul Roy joining BJP?

Speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic Facebook post, “Comeback”

Mukul Roy. File Pic

Hours after his family claimed that he was “untraceable” since late Monday evening, senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said he has travelled to New Delhi for “some personal work”, fuelling speculations over his next political move.

“There is nothing specific agenda. I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly,” he said.

As a section of media speculated that Roy could rejoin the BJP, his son Subhrangshu told reporters, “My father is not in the right frame of mind. I would request everyone not to do politics with an unwell person. After he went missing, I had also filed a police complaint last night.”

Speculations over Roy rejoining the BJP gained momentum after BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra made a cryptic Facebook post, “Comeback”. Subhranghsu said the post was an attempt to malign the TMC.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership. He won from the Krishnanagar North assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2021 and returned to the TMC a month later over “ill treatment”.

