Isolated villagers protest, demand return

Villagers protesting in Rajouri

Villagers, who have been housed in one of the isolation facilities following the death of 17 people due to an unexplained illness in Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, on Thursday held protest demanding they be allowed to return to their hamlet.

The protesters said while 17 people from their village have lost their lives, authorities are yet to determine the cause of these deaths. Instead, hundreds of villagers have been placed in isolation facilities. They further expressed concern over their livestock and household belongings left behind, stating their animals were on the verge of death due to a lack of care.

Pesticide shops shut, 11 patients discharged

As part of an ongoing investigation into the deaths of 17 people due to a mysterious illness in Badhaal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, authorities on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections of all insecticide, pesticide, and fertilizer stores in the district and initiated their closure. Officials said eleven patients who were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMC) after falling ill due to a mysterious illness in Badhaal village of Rajouri district have fully recovered and been discharged on Tuesday.

