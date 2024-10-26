Breaking News
Israel attacks Iran Deeply concerned by evolving escalation in West Asia says MEA

Israel attacks Iran: Deeply concerned by evolving escalation in West Asia, says MEA

Updated on: 26 October,2024 09:26 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The West Asia conflict was discussed in "considerable details" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday

Israel attacks Iran: Deeply concerned by evolving escalation in West Asia, says MEA

A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard in Tehran on October 26. Pic/AFP

Israel attacks Iran: Deeply concerned by evolving escalation in West Asia, says MEA
India on Saturday said it was deeply concerned over the "evolving escalation" in West Asia and urged all sides to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.


"Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.


This comes after Israel carried out strikes on military sites in Iran on Saturday, further fuelling fears of a full-blown war between the two heavily armed countries.
Israel said the targeted facilities were used to make missiles fired at it, according to reports.


"We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond," the MEA said.

"We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer," it said.

The West Asia conflict was discussed in "considerable details" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz here on Friday.

israel iran India news world news International news

