Breaking News
Israel Iran War: Defence Minister Israel Katz instructs Israeli military to 'respond forcefully' after Iranian missile fire
Iran-Israel ceasefire: Israel, Iran accept Trump’s ceasefire plan after 12 days of war
Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for city; orange alert for Thane and Palghar
Mumbai: Three, including two children, injured after house wall collapse in Bhandup
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 32.89 per cent capacity
shot-button
Israel Iran War Israel Iran War
Home > News > India News > Article > India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran says Ministry of External Affairs

India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran, says Ministry of External Affairs

Updated on: 24 June,2025 09:09 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

New Delhi expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia, while also welcoming reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Early on Tuesday (Indian time), President Trump announced the ceasefire. However, hours later, he accused both the countries of breaching it

India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran, says Ministry of External Affairs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File pic

Listen to this article
India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran, says Ministry of External Affairs
x
00:00

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached between Iran and Israel, India on Tuesday stated that it stands ready to play its part in resolving the conflict, reiterating that “dialogue and diplomacy” remain the only viable path forward, reported PTI.

New Delhi expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia, while also welcoming reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.


Early on Tuesday (Indian time), President Trump announced the ceasefire. However, hours later, he accused both the countries of breaching it.


“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, according to PTI.

“While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about,” it added.

The ministry also reiterated India’s call for peaceful resolution through diplomatic means, reported PTI.

“We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” the statement read.

India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability,” it emphasised.

India’s latest position comes two days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the conflict. During the conversation, PM Modi expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing conflict and urged immediate de-escalation via “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The phone conversation came in the wake of US airstrikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

“We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations,” Modi said in a post on social media.

“Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” the PM added.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

israel iran Israel-Iran War india national news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK