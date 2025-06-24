New Delhi expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia, while also welcoming reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. Early on Tuesday (Indian time), President Trump announced the ceasefire. However, hours later, he accused both the countries of breaching it

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. File pic

Listen to this article India stands ready to help resolve conflict between Israel and Iran, says Ministry of External Affairs x 00:00

Hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire had been reached between Iran and Israel, India on Tuesday stated that it stands ready to play its part in resolving the conflict, reiterating that “dialogue and diplomacy” remain the only viable path forward, reported PTI.

New Delhi expressed “deep concern” over the situation in West Asia, while also welcoming reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

Early on Tuesday (Indian time), President Trump announced the ceasefire. However, hours later, he accused both the countries of breaching it.

“We have been following developments overnight relating to the conflict between Iran and Israel, including the US action against Iran's nuclear facilities and Iranian retaliation against US military bases in Qatar,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, according to PTI.

“While we remain deeply concerned about the prospects for overall and sustained regional security and stability, we welcome reports of a ceasefire between Iran and Israel and the role played by the US and Qatar in bringing it about,” it added.

The ministry also reiterated India’s call for peaceful resolution through diplomatic means, reported PTI.

“We wish to reiterate that there is no alternative to dialogue and diplomacy in order to address and resolve the multiple conflicts in the region,” the statement read.

“India stands ready to play its part in these efforts and hopes that all concerned parties will work towards sustained peace and stability,” it emphasised.

India’s latest position comes two days after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the conflict. During the conversation, PM Modi expressed “deep concern” over the ongoing conflict and urged immediate de-escalation via “dialogue and diplomacy”.

The phone conversation came in the wake of US airstrikes on three major nuclear facilities in Iran — Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

“We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations,” Modi said in a post on social media.

“Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability,” the PM added.

(With PTI inputs)