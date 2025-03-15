Breaking News
ISRO achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites

Updated on: 15 March,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30, 2024, when ISRO placed two satellites to demonstrate the docking

ISRO achieves de-docking of SpaDeX satellites

Animated representation of satellite undocking

ISRO has said that it has accomplished de-docking of the SpaDeX satellites, clearing the way for future missions, such as exploring the moon, human spaceflight and building its own space station. The undocking of the satellites took place in a 460-km circular orbit with a 45-degree inclination, it explained. The satellites are now orbiting independently and their health is normal, it added.


Union Minister of State for Earth Sciences, and Science and Technology Jitendra Singh announced the successful de-docking of satellites in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday. “SpaDeX satellites accomplished the unbelievable de-docking. This paves the way for smooth conduct of ambitious future missions including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, Chandrayaan 4 & Gaganyaan,” he said.


Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman V Narayanan also congratulated the team for making the mission a success. “This is yet another major achievement and accomplishment in the history of ISRO. We have successfully de-docked the satellites,” Narayanan said in a message. The SpaDeX mission was launched on December 30 last year when ISRO placed in orbit two satellites—SDX01 and SDX02—to demonstrate the docking experiment in space. ISRO accomplished the pivotal operation of undocking of SpaDeX satellites in the very first attempt on March 13.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

