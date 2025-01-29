ISRO is planning to launch the GSLV-F15, carrying the NVS-02 satellite on Wednesday at 6:23 AM, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh

Representational images

Listen to this article ISRO prepares for landmark 100th launch today; NVS-2 to improve India's navigational system x 00:00

Ahead of the Indian Space Research Organisation's historic 100th rocket launch, multiple scientists expressed their excitement and thoughts over the advancements the organisation has made, with the Director of Space Applications Centre (SAC)/ISRO Nilesh Desai talking about how this launch will update India's Regional Navigation Satellite System from 4 to 5 satellites.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO is planning to launch the GSLV-F15, carrying the NVS-02 satellite on Wednesday at 6:23 AM, from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and 11th flight with Indigenous Cryo stage. It is the 8th operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage and 100th Launch from India's spaceport.

Speaking to ANI about the launch, Desai said, "We are going to launch at 6:23 am this GSLV-F-15 mission which will carry the NVS-02 satellite into orbit. Finally, it will be put in the geostationary orbit at 36,000 kilometres and it will increase the number of satellites of our navigation constellation from 4 to 5 and that will improve the overall accuracy of the positioning which we get from this navigation satellite."

This launch will update the satellite constellation of Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS), with a total of 7 satellites which will be up in space. With the 100th launch, India will have 5 out of the 7 in space.

"This is the 5th in the series of operational NavIC satellites. NavIC satellite is our earlier named IRNSS satellite configuration which is called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System, it is a part of this satellite constellation where we will put seven satellites. Older satellites are getting replaced with a new series of satellites," Desai added.

Meanwhile in Bengaluru, Karnataka, former Scientist & Professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, RC Kapoor explained the satellite constellation which is being planned, describing it as "India's own GPS."

"This series usually has a constellation of 7 satellites through which we can get very accurate positioning of the region in which this constellation will operate. There is a ranging system and a rubidium atomic clock on this satellite, which have been synchronized with clocks on the ground. It is going to be India's own GPS," Kapoor told ANI.

"An area of about 1500 km beyond the borders of India will come under its coverage... Now we have our eyes on a very ambitious project NISAR, which is a collaboration of NASA and ISRO. This is an Earth observation satellite. This is the most expensive and biggest project of ISRO to date," he added.

Meanwhile, other scientists, such as W Selvamurthy praised the indigenously built NVS-02.

"We will place our country's indigenously built navigation satellite NVS-02 in the space. It will increase the navigation capability of the NavIC system... This is very important for our country because ISRO has developed many types of launch vehicles in our country in which there is propulsion technology, material technology, control, guidance, navigation, payload, integration, payload separation and competition," Selvamurthy told ANI.

He further expressed his confidence in ISRO taking a "leadership position" in space research after becoming a developed nation in 2047, referencing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047.'

Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as to region extending about 1500 km beyond Indian land mass.

NavIC will provide two types of services, namely, Standard Positioning Service (SPS) and Restricted Service (RS). NavIC's SPS provides a position accuracy of better than 20 m and timing accuracy better than 40 nanoseconds over the service area.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever