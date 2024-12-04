Breaking News
Mid-Day Impact | Improve signage on BKC-Chunabhatti connector: Traffic cops to MMRDA
‘Rescued dogs’ found under heaps of scrap at Badlapur shelter house
Mumbai: Time to turn all fast trains to AC locals?
Mumbai: BMC demolishes toilet for Bellasis Bridge expansion
Mumbai: Stop demolition or I'll kill myself, man tells BMC squad, booked
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > ISRO reschedules Proba 3 spacecraft launch after detecting anomaly

ISRO reschedules Proba-3 spacecraft launch after detecting 'anomaly'

Updated on: 04 December,2024 05:01 PM IST  |  Sriharikota
PTI |

Top

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had originally planned the launch at 4.08 pm on Wednesday from the spaceport in Sriharikota

ISRO reschedules Proba-3 spacecraft launch after detecting 'anomaly'

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
ISRO reschedules Proba-3 spacecraft launch after detecting 'anomaly'
x
00:00

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of  Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV)-C59 to Thursday owing to an "anomaly" detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft, the agency announced on Wednesday, minutes before the scheduled launch.

The Bengaluru-headquartered space agency had originally planned the launch at 4.08 pm on Wednesday from the spaceport in Sriharikota.


"Due to an anomaly detected in PROBA-3 spacecraft PSLV-C59/PROBA-3 launch rescheduled to tomorrow at 16.12 hours," the space agency said in an update minutes ahead of the lift-off.


Dubbed as the world's first initiative of its kind, the Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the sun's outer atmosphere.


NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO has bagged the order from the European Space Agency.

The significant objective of the mission is 'formation flying in precision' and to study the Sun's outer atmosphere. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India news national news indian space research organisation sriharikota india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK