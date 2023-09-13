Breaking News
Mumbai Police intensifies campaign against drugs, 328 suspects examined
We just need to speak and leave, right? CM Shinde trolled after viral video
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on September 14
I-N-D-I-A bloc's first public rally in Oct; seat-sharing to be finalised soon
Mumbai: 36-year-old man held for sending fake complaints to police naming PFI
Home > News > India News > Article > I T conducts raids in UP MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

I-T conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:33 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI |

Top

The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said

I-T conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan

Azam Khan. File Pic

Listen to this article
I-T conducts raids in UP, MP in tax evasion probe against SP leader Azam Khan
x
00:00

The Income-tax department on Wednesday launched raids at over 30 premises in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and those linked to him, official sources said.


The searches are being conducted in Rampur, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh apart from some premises in the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, they said. The I-T probe is related to some trusts run by Khan and his family members, the sources said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Are you excited for Dahi Handi celebrations this Janmashtami?
lucknow national news samajwadi party Azam Khan income tax department news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK