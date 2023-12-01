Most exit-poll projections on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Pic/X@ChouhanShivraj

Listen to this article It's the result of people's love, blessings: MP CM Chouhan after exit polls give clear edge to BJP x 00:00

After the exit-poll predictions for Madhya Pradesh gave a clear edge to the incumbent BJP, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that it is the result of people's love and blessings, reported news agency ANI.

"It is the result of the hard work done by our party workers and the love and blessings showered on us by the people of the state. Also, because of the central schemes like Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Awaz Yojana and MP government's schemes like Ladli Behna Yojana and Ladli Laxmi Yojana, the BJP has created a special place in women's hearts", CM Chouhan told reporters, reported ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

"BJP will come back with a huge majority again", he asserted, reported ANI.

Most exit-poll projections on Thursday put the BJP in the lead, with the Congress seen to be coming up short and not cashing in on the 'anti-incumbency' as they had hoped to, reported ANI.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP, which has ruled the state for almost 18 of the past 20 years, is set for another term in office with a huge majority.

However, one exit poll gave an advantage to Congress while another predicted that the two parties were on an equal footing.

Madhya Pradesh went to polls for its 230 seats on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

According to India Today-Axis My India prediction, the BJP will retain power in Madhya Pradesh by bagging 47 per cent vote share and 140-162 seats. It said Congress is likely to get 60-90 seats with a 41 per cent vote share. Others are expected to get 12 per cent votes and 0-3 seats.

According to the India TV-CNX poll, BJP is poised to get 48 per cent votes, Congress 38 per cent and others 16 per cent.

The poll predicted 140-159 seats for BJP, 70-89 seats for Congress and 0-2 for others.

The Times Now-ETG gave 43.83 per cent vote share to BJP, 42.23 per cent to Congress and 13.94 per cent to others.

It said the ruling party in the state is poised to win 105-117 seats, Congress 109-125 seats and others 1-5 seats.

Republic TV gave a 43.4 per cent vote share to the BJP, 41.7 per cent to Congress and 14.9 per cent to others. It gave 118-130 seats to BJP, 97-107 to Congress and 0-2 polls for others.

The poll done by Today's Chanakya predicted Congress getting 74-86 seats in Madhya Pradesh with 38 per cent vote share and BJP getting 151-163 seats with 45 per cent vote share. It said others are likely to have a 17 per cent vote share and 5-9 seats.

The BJP fought the poll under a largely collective leadership while Congress projected former Chief Minister Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face.

The last state assembly polls in 2018 saw the Congress coming to power, with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister. Later, Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 MLAs, switched over to the BJP and Chouhan again assumed office as Chief Minister of the state.

(With inputs from ANI)