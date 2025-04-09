The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned till 1 PM on Wednesday following chaos sparked by AAP MLA Mehraj Malik’s controversial remarks on Hindus. BJP MLAs strongly objected, leading to a scuffle and further protests. The Opposition also accused the government of avoiding key issues like unemployment and daily wagers

MLAs protest during the Budget session of J&K Assembly, in Jammu, Wednesday

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned till 1 PM on Wednesday following disruptions in the assembly after comments made by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mehraj Malik drew the ire of various Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

Earlier, Malik had made comments on Hindus, claiming that while Hindus wear a 'tilak,' they sin all the time.

Various BJP leaders, including MLA Vikram Randhawa, who was in the House when the scuffle broke out, have opposed the comments.

"He has abused Hindus... We will not tolerate this... He has said, 'Hindu tilak laga ke paap karta hai, chori karta hai, sharab peeta hai (A Hindu sins while wearing tilak, steals from others, drinks alcohol)... We will give him an answer," Randhawa said.

In turn, the AAP MLA hit back, saying "He tells me that I do not have respect, what does he know?," while also claiming that the BJP leaders attacked him.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and leader of Opposition in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Kumar accused the National Conference-led government of "running away" from discussions and trying to deviate from the state's real issues.

BJP MLAs staged a sit-in protest on Monday against the government and demanded discussions on issues of unemployment and daily wagers in the state.

"We had brought in an adjournment motion because we wanted a discussion to regularise daily wagers and employment of the unemployed youth. The government is running away from these discussions and trying to deviate from real issues," the JK LoP told ANI.

Talking about the ruckus in the assembly, he added, "For the third day in a row, MLAs created ruckus in the assembly. They created an issue out of the Waqf Amendment Bill, which has been implemented today and become an Act. They want to save land jihadis... The common masses have understood the real face of the NC."

Earlier, Awami Ittehad Party MLA Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh demanded that the house session be extended to account for the three days of continuous disruption.

The AIP leader told ANI, "This was totally expected... We demand that the session be extended for at least 5 days to cover up for the three days that the house could not function. There are many private member resolutions which are pending. If the government is serious, they should come and support our no-confidence motion... The leader of the house is absent from the assembly. He is enjoying the Tulip Garden with the same minister who presented this bill (Waqf Amendment) in Parliament."

