Breaking News
Bandra woman recovers Rs 12.25 lakh lost in trading scam
Redevelopment now mainstream in Maharashtra, but disputes on the rise
BMC polls: Thackeray cousins’ meeting fuels pre-poll alliance buzz
Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park cracks down on illegal taxi mafia
Mumbai: Goregaon woman held for faking burglary after pawning husband’s gold
Maharashtra: Onion growers to launch ‘phone protest’ over price crash
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > JK Police prevent suicide attempt rescue woman 2 children in Doda

J&K: Police prevent 'suicide attempt', rescue woman, 2 children in Doda

Updated on: 07 September,2025 11:25 AM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

On getting information, a team from the Doda police station rushed to the spot and successfully prevented the suicide attempt, thereby saving three precious lives, police said in a statement

J&K: Police prevent 'suicide attempt', rescue woman, 2 children in Doda

Representational pic/iStock

Listen to this article
J&K: Police prevent 'suicide attempt', rescue woman, 2 children in Doda
x
00:00

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Saturday to have averted a tragic incident by rescuing a woman and her two minor children, who were about to jump into the Chenab river in Doda district.

On getting information, a team from the Doda police station rushed to the spot and successfully prevented the suicide attempt, thereby saving three precious lives, police said in a statement.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed on Saturday to have averted a tragic incident by rescuing a woman and her two minor children, who were about to jump into the Chenab river in Doda district.

On getting information, a team from the Doda police station rushed to the spot and successfully prevented the suicide attempt, thereby saving three precious lives, police said in a statement.



They said the woman, Shamima Akhter, the wife of Irfan Ahmed and a resident of Golibagh village in Doda, was handed over to the Women police station in Doda for counselling and necessary legal assistance.


To support women and girls in distress, women helpdesks have been set up at every police station, in addition to a dedicated women police station, ensuring accessible avenues for counselling, assistance and legal recourse.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Sandeep Mehta, urged women facing domestic disputes or other difficulties to approach the women help centres, already functional across all police stations, instead of resorting to extreme steps.

He reiterated that help and support are always available. "Police appeal to the community to remain vigilant and encourage individuals in distress to seek timely assistance. No one is ever alone in their struggles, through awareness, compassion and collective effort, a safer and more supportive society can be built for all," Mehta said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

jammu and kashmir suicide news india national news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK