J&K Police conducts raids on premises of businessman arrested in Official Secrets Act case

Police conducted searches on Thursday at the premises of a businessman arrested a day back in connection with a case under the Official Secrets Act, officials said here. Tarun Behl was taken into custody on Wednesday in connection with the case registered at a police station here for allegedly spreading misinformation with mala fide intention, they said.

A police official said a secret document issued by the police headquarters is in circulation in WhatsApp groups, 'The Sree Times' and the 'Aasman' newspaper, owned by Tarun Behl. Police conducted raids and subsequent searches at properties belonging to Behl, he said.

During the investigation, search warrants were obtained and raids were conducted on his house at Channi Himmat, and the International British School in Chowadhi, he added. Some electronic gadgets and documents were seized during the searches, the official added. Behl has been remanded to police custody for four days.

