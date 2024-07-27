Breaking News
J&K Police release sketches of Doda attack terrorists, announce cash reward

Updated on: 27 July,2024 02:09 PM IST  |  Jammu
mid-day online correspondent |

A financial reward of Rs 15 lakh has been offered for information leading to the capture Doda attack accused. 

Pic/PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Police have issued sketches of three terrorists responsible for the recent death of four troops, including a captain, in Doda attack. A financial reward of Rs 15 lakh has been offered for information leading to the capture Doda attack accused. 


Doda, in the Jammu region, has seen three terror occurrences since June, which security officials think are attempts by Pakistan-based handlers to reignite terrorism in the hilly district.



The police spokesperson in Doda reported that the terrorists are advancing through the district's upper reaches, particularly the Dessa forest, where an army captain and three troops were killed in a gunfight during an anti-terror operation on July 16.


The three terrorists are each wanted for Rs 5 lakh. The police have asked the public for information, stating that the identities of informants will be kept private. Tips can be directed to senior police officers or the control room.

In addition to the fatal clash in Dessa forest, at least ten security personnel were injured in separate terror attacks on Chattergalla Pass, Gandoh, Kastigarh, and Ghadi Bagwah forests between June 12 and July 18.

On June 26, three terrorists were killed during a daylong operation in the district's Gandoh region.

Indian Army Foils BAT Attack in Kupwara, One Pakistani Terrorist Killed

Meanwhile, Indian Army personnel successfully repulsed a Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara region. One Pakistani terrorist was killed during the confrontation, while one Indian Army member died and four others, including a Major, were injured.

According to ANI's defence sources, the BAT team was most likely made up of regular Pakistan Army forces and SSG commandos, who frequently collaborate with terrorist outfits.

"Indian Army troops successfully repelled a Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) attack on the LoC against Indian forces. The BAT team is reported to include regular Pakistan Army forces and SSG commandos who collaborate closely with terrorist outfits, according to ANI's defence sources.

All injured individuals were evacuated from the scene. "During the encounter, five Indian Army men were injured, including a Major. According to defence sources, one of the injured soldiers died as a result of his injuries.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the incident on X, saying: "There was an exchange of fire with unidentified people at a forward station in Kamkari, Macchal Sector, on the LoC. "One Pakistani has been killed, and two of our soldiers have been injured and evacuated."

In recent months, there has been a surge in terror assaults in the Jammu region, including an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and clashes in Doda and Udhampur. Further information about the present event is awaited.

