Jackal attacks Pilibhit man, killed by villagers

A case has been registered against unidentified people for allegedly killing a jackal after it attacked a villager here, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the forest department officials, the incident occurred on December 3 when a jackal attacked Lekhraj while he was returning home from a market near Gidhor village.

The locals, hearing Lekhraj scream, thrashed the animal with sticks and killed it on the spot, forest department official Soni Singh said in his complaint.

Lekhraj's family rushed him to a district hospital. Singh met Lekhraj at the hospital and asked him about the incident before visiting the spot, SHO Rupa Bisht told the reporters.

Singh inspected the body, which the locals said was of the animal that attacked Lekhraj, the SHO said.

Based on Singh's complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown accused for killing the animal. Further investigation is underway, SHO added.

