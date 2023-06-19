Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra 2023: Date, history, significance, all you need to know

The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival will begin on June 20

Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. Pic/PTI

Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra is one of the most auspicious and anticipated Hindu festivals. It attracts devotees not only from India but across the world. The Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra festival will begin on June 20.

Significance

The celebrations hold great importance for Lord Jagannatha's devotees, as they converge to seek his blessings on this auspicious occasion.

According to the scriptures, this tradition of Jagannath Rath Yatra is very old and prominent. It is believed that one day Goddess Subhadra, the younger sister of Lord Jagannath expressed her desire to go around the city and from then this procession is started. During this festival the processions of three chariots of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and his sister Goddess Subhadra are carried out from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple and stops at Mausi Maa Temple, where they are offered with their favourite food.

Puri expecting 25 lakh footfall during Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra festival

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) is expecting a footfall of about 25 lakh people during the world-famous Puri Rath Yatra festival of Lord Jagannath, an official told news agency PTI.

SJTA chief Administrator Ranjan Kumar Das told PTI that the administration was optimistic about conducting the mega festival smoothly.

"We are expecting a congregation of about 10 lakh people at Puri on 'Sri Gundicha Day' on June 20, during which chariots will be pulled by devotees," he told PTI.

Stating that the rath yatra festival also includes Bahuda (return car festival), Suna Bhesa (golden attire of deities) and Niladri Bije (return to main temple), Das said: "In total, around 25 lakh people are expected to join the rath yatra festival."

The chief administrator said, "Special arrangements are being made in view of the prevailing hot and humid conditions in Puri."

Das said adequate drinking water provisions are being made for devotees and special wards are created in Puri Hospital for treatment of heat-affected patients.

He said that above 180 platoons (1 platoon comprise 30 personnel) of police of both the state and central government have been deployed to look after the law and order, crowd management and other such things.

He said personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF), ODRAF, NDRF and other personnel are engaged in the rath yatra festival. A green corridor is created to evacuate patients from the crowd to the hospital

The chief administrator said Odisha government departments such as health, police and urban development are busy making arrangements for the mega event.