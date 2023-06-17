Jagannath Rath Yatra: CM Naveen Patnaik reviews preparations in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik this week chaired Rathayatra Co-ordination Committee meeting in order to review the preparedness for the coming Rathyatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri

The official statement from his office stated that the Chief Minister attended the meeting virtually.

Jagannath Rath Yatra is an annual Hindu festival that takes place in the city of Puri in Odisha. The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, and celebrates his annual visit to his aunt's temple, the Gundicha Temple. The festival involves the procession of three chariots, carrying the idols of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra, from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

"The entire world is waiting for Mahaprabhu's Rathayatra. It is the responsibility of all of us to conduct it in a smooth manner." Patnaik directed the concerned departments and authorities to take special measures for the smooth conduct of the festival and draw up a plan for devotees in view of the heatwave situation.

"It has been decided in the meeting that all the rituals at the temple should be performed on time, and special attention should be given to the safety and other facilities of devotees visiting Puri. Special arrangements should be made in view of the heat wave during the ongoing summer season," the official release said.

CM Patnaik has instructed officials to ensure that the devotees coming from India as well as foreign should return with a "good feeling".

"Patnaik also asked to make all necessary security and other important arrangements for the Rath Yatra keeping in view the large number of devotees from within the county and abroad," the release added.

The significance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra is to give a message of unity and equality. The festival brings people from all walks of life together and is a symbol of communal harmony and brotherhood.

The festival provides a platform for local artisans and craftsmen to showcase their skills and sell their products.

The meeting was attended by senior Government officials including the Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Ministers, Servitors of the temple and other senior officials from different concerned departments.

(with inputs from ANI)