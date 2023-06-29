Jaipur: Five people, several cattle burnt alive in fire caused by collision between three trucks

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2023 09:42 AM IST  |  Jaipur
A truck carrying cattle collided with two trucks parked nearby. Due to the collision, the trucks caught fire. The people and the cattle were burned alive in the fire, said Dinesh Sharma, ASP, Jaipur Rural.

Five people and several cattle were burnt alive in a fire caused by a collision between three trucks near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway on Wednesday, police said.


A truck carrying cattle collided with two trucks parked nearby. Due to the collision, the trucks caught fire. The people and the cattle were burned alive in the fire, said Dinesh Sharma, ASP, Jaipur Rural.


"Five people and several cattle died after a fire broke out due to the collision of three trucks near Dudu on the Jaipur-Ajmer national highway," another police official said.


The accident took place near Ramnagar's turn of Dudu on the highway.

On receiving the information, the police administration and fire brigade teams reached the spot and extinguished the fire but the people present in the cabin of the truck could not be saved, said the official.

