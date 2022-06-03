Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Relief from flooding unlikely for motorists
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > News > India News > Article > Jaipur Police raid over 200 spots, detain more than 100 people in crackdown on criminals

Jaipur Police raid over 200 spots, detain more than 100 people in crackdown on criminals

Updated on: 03 June,2022 08:49 AM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The coordinated action was taken to check crime incidents in the city and around 3,000 policemen were engaged in the operation

Jaipur Police raid over 200 spots, detain more than 100 people in crackdown on criminals

Representational Image


In an early morning crackdown on criminals, the Jaipur police on June 2 raided over 200 sites and detained more than 100 people.
The coordinated action was taken to check crime incidents in the city.

Around 3,000 policemen were engaged in the operation.




After collecting intelligence inputs about the miscreants and gangs active in the city, police launched the operation at 5 am on June 2 in the entire Jaipur police commissionerate area.


Additional Commissioner Ajaypal Lamba said 107 people were detained under the 'Operation Clean Bold'. Three cases under the Arms Act were also registered after recovery of illegal fire arms during the raids.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news jaipur rajasthan

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK