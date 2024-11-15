On the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Modi government for undermining Adivasi rights, accusing it of diluting the Forest Rights Act (FRA) through its Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA).

File Pic

Listen to this article Jairam Ramesh criticises government's stance on Adivasi rights on Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary x 00:00

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday condemned the Modi government's approach to Adivasi rights, marking the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a prominent tribal leader and advocate for social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued on Friday, Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of paying mere "lip service" to the cause of Adivasis while undermining their rights. He specifically highlighted the government's Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), named after Birsa Munda, calling it a "mockery" of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) of 2006. The FRA, passed under the leadership of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, was hailed as a revolutionary law that transferred forest governance powers from the Forest Department to local Gram Sabhas, thus empowering tribal communities to manage and oversee their forest resources.

"The Forest Rights Act (2006), passed by Dr Manmohan Singh's government, was a landmark piece of legislation," Ramesh said. "It shifted the authority over forests from the Forest Department to the Gram Sabha, and for the first time, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was given the mandate to oversee its implementation. This empowerment of the Adivasi community and Gram Sabhas was a significant democratic reform in forest governance."

However, Ramesh claimed that the DAJGUA undermines the spirit of the FRA. He alleged that the Modi government had diluted the authority of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs by transferring control to the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change. "DAJGUA fundamentally reverses the historic reform brought about by the FRA and erodes democratic governance in forest management," he stated.

Furthermore, Ramesh criticised the creation of "FRA Cells" at the district and sub-divisional levels, which he said would encroach upon the responsibilities of the statutory bodies, such as the Gram Sabha, defined under the FRA. He expressed concern over the involvement of corporate agencies and technical experts, fearing it could lead to widespread rejection of Adivasi claims, citing the VanMiTRA app in Madhya Pradesh as an example.

"The Forest Department has now been permitted to join the Gram Sabha's committee for managing community forest resources, which directly violates the FRA," Ramesh concluded, accusing the government of undermining tribal autonomy.

According to ANI, Ramesh's statement underscores growing concerns over the Modi government's policies regarding Adivasi rights and the protection of forest communities.

(With inputs from ANI)