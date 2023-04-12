Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: What happened on that fateful day in 1919

The Rowlatt Act, a repressive law passed by the British colonial government in 1919 that allowed them to imprison anyone suspected of sedition without trial, set the stage for the massacre

Jallianwala bagh memorial in Amritsar. Pic/iStock

The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre occurred on April 13, 1919. It is one of the biggest massacres in the history of India during which British troops opened fire on a huge crowd of unarmed Indians in an open area known as the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab.

The Rowlatt Act, a repressive law passed by the British colonial government in 1919 that allowed them to imprison anyone suspected of sedition without trial, set the stage for the massacre. This act sparked widespread outrage throughout India, including in Punjab.

The British colonial government, led by General Reginald Dyer, viewed the protest as a challenge to their power and chose to intervene. Dyer and his forces invaded the Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919, and blocked the sole exit, trapping the throng inside.

What happened on April 13, 1919