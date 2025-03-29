Jammu and Kashmir: 3 terrorists neutralised, 4 cops killed in day 2 encounter

On Thursday, three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants and an equal number of policemen were found dead

Security personnel during patrol in a remote forested area. Pic/PTI

The body of another policeman was sighted using a drone on Friday near the spot where a gunfight took place earlier in the day in a remote forested area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. This is the fourth cop to have died in the gunfight in which three terrorists are also confirmed to have been killed, officials said.

Heavy firing and deafening sounds of explosions continued for the second day as police assisted by the Army and CRPF moved this morning from different directions, after a night halt to sanitise the Safiyan area, they said.

On Thursday, three suspected Pakistani terrorists of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and an equal number of policemen were found dead after the day-long gunfight while one policeman was reported missing. Seven others, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured in the gunbattle.

The officials said the security forces resumed the operation with the first light of the day, having the primary focus to retrieve the bodies of the deceased, finding a missing policeman and neutralising any other threat.

They said the joint security parties are moving cautiously to the targeted area as two more terrorists are believed holed up there. They were also presumed dead earlier but their bodies could not be sighted by the drones.

The operation, centred near Jakhole village in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh, against the terrorists started around 8 am on Thursday amid intensified operations led by police against the ultras who had recently infiltrated from across the International Border in Hiranagar sector, the officials said.

