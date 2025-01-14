Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir 6 army men injured in landmine blast

Updated on: 15 January,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

The troops were on patrol duty. Pic/X@SADigestOnline

At least six Indian Army personnel were on Tuesday injured in a landmine explosion in a forward village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.


The troops were on patrol duty when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped over the landmine near Khamba Fort in Nowshera sector around 10.45 am, triggering the explosion.


The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.


As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas near the LoC are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian army Army jawans jammu and kashmir India news national news india

