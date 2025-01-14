Jammu and Kashmir: 6 army men injured in landmine blast

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

The troops were on patrol duty. Pic/X@SADigestOnline

At least six Indian Army personnel were on Tuesday injured in a landmine explosion in a forward village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops were on patrol duty when one of the soldiers accidentally stepped over the landmine near Khamba Fort in Nowshera sector around 10.45 am, triggering the explosion.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas near the LoC are dotted with landmines which sometimes get washed away by rains resulting in such types of accidents.

