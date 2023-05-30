Jammu and Kashmir: 10 killed after Katra-bound bus falls into gorge

The bus was reported to have been carrying pilgrims to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

At least 10 people were killed and 30 injured after a bus they were traveling in skidded off a bridge and fell into a gorge in Jammu district, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Katra from Amritsar. "The bus met with an accident in Jajjar Kotli area," the official said.

"Eight people have fatal casualties and 30 others are injured. Rescue operation is on," informed Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

The injured were taken to the GMC Hospital in Jammu.

#WATCH | Bus accident in Jammu | "The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra, towards Mata Vaishno Devi and rolled down the Jhajjar Kotli bridge. Around 8 people died and around 30 were injured. The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. All other teams - paramilitary… pic.twitter.com/vOi4JkNl2v — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2023

"The bus was going from Amritsar to Katra when it fell into a deep gorge near Jhajjar Kotli," said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu Avny Lavasa.

"Those critically injured have been brought to GMC Jammu. 12 others have been admitted at Local Public health Centre," he added.

Local residents and police rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation.

The paramilitary teams and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) were helping the police in rescue operations.

"All other teams - paramilitary teams and SDRF - are helping the police. Locals are helping too so that people can be evacuated and rescued," said the SSP.

Assistant Commandant Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ashok Choudhary stated that a crane was also being brought to check if someone is trapped under the bus.

"CRPF, Police and other teams are also here. Ambulances were called and the injured were immediately rushed to hospital. Bodies have also been taken to the hospital. A crane is being brought here to see if someone is trapped under the bus. A rescue operation is underway. We are being told that the bus was coming from Amritsar and that people from Bihar were on board. They perhaps lost their way to Katra and reached here," said Choudhary told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

