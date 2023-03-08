Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba hopes labourers killed in Amshipora 'fake' encounter get justice

Meanwhile, the former chief minister also demanded a government job and compensation to the family of Rashid Dar of Kunan village in Kupwara, whose body was recently found in a forest after he went missing in army custody two months earlier

Demanding that the victim families of Amshipora fake encounter be given government jobs, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party president and former chief minister of the erstwhile state on Wednesday expressed hope that the Army court's decision to recommend life imprisonment for a captain in connection with the "staged" encounter in Shopian district is taken to a logical conclusion.

Mehbooba hoped the case is taken to a logical conclusion as, she said, “we have seen, be it in Pathribal or Machhil “fake encounters” action was promised but ultimately, nothing happened.

Speaking to reporters in the southern Shopian district of the Valley, Mehbooba said: "I hope the three innocent labourers who were brutally murdered get justice."

Pertinently, an army court has recommended life imprisonment for a captain in connection with the killing of three men in the "staged" encounter in Amshipora in south Kashmir in July 2020.

However, the life sentence is subject to confirmation by higher army authorities.

Mehbooba said Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had promised government jobs to the victims' families and should keep it.

"Whatever little money they were given, that was spent in fighting the case. Now they have nothing left. So, I appeal to the LG to provide jobs to them," Mehbooba added.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister also demanded a government job and compensation to the family of Rashid Dar of Kunan village in Kupwara, whose body was recently found in a forest after he went missing in army custody two months earlier.

She said the slain, a labourer by profession, was innocent. “He was in Army custody and disappeared. Then his body was found. We have no hope of justice, but, I will still say that a thorough probe be conducted.

"His family is very poor, they should be given a job and a huge compensation from the Army," Mehbooba said.

The PDP president also lashed out at the Union Territory administration for locking up the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

She said it is a violation of fundamental rights and religious freedom guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

Mehbooba tweeted: “Locking up Jama Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab e Barat is a brazen violation of fundamental rights & religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution. May Allah Ta’aala give us strength to get through these tough times. Shab-E- Baraat Mubarak (SIC).”

Responding to Mehbiooba’s tweet, Jammu and Kashmir clarified that the administration and Police had nothing to do with the Shab-e-Barat prayers not taking place in Jamia Masjid. The police said no orders were issued for disallowing the prayers.

Srinagar police tweeted: “It is clarified that Administration & Police has nothing to do with night prayers on occasion of Shab-e-Barat Prayers not taking place in Jamia Masjid today. Neither any orders for disallowing was given nor it was executed by Administration/Police. Kindly don't spread rumours. (SIC).”

In the meanwhile the management of Jamia Masjid said that it is extremely unfortunate that after closing down the Masjid and (by) not even allowing maghrib prayers, the authorities are denying any such action.

In a statement, the management Anjuman Auqa, asked, “if it was not (the) personnel from local police station who visited the premises and locked the gates then who were they. It needs to be asked.”

The management said that the police personnel in fact “expressed personal regret at doing so”, but said “they are carrying out orders of the district administration”.