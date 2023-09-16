Forces use drones and fire mortar shells to flush out the terrorists; four security personnel were killed on Wednesday

The son of Colonel Manpreet Singh, Kabir, salutes as family members and relatives mourn near his mortal remains before his last rites, in Mohali, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Jammu and Kashmir: Anantnag operation enters Day 3 x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Baramulla district

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on Friday.

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said. Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terror module unearthed

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module has been unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them, police said on Friday. The two terrorist associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area of Baramulla, in north Kashmir, a police official said.

Also read: Govt's claim that Article 370 abrogation would improve J&K situation turned out to be false: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Udhampur station renamed after martyr

The Udhampur railway station in Jammu and Kashmir has been renamed after martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan, officials said on Friday. Captain Tushar Mahajan, an officer of the 9 Para of special forces of army attained martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting his fellow Army personnel in a terror attack on the JKEDI building in Pulwama district in South Kashmir in February 2016. The station was renamed after the Lieutenant Governor’s office accorded a formal approval, the officials said. The demand for renaming of the station was raised by the people of Udhampur to the Central government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever