Jammu and Kashmir: Arms and explosives recovered in box along LoC in Akhnoor

Updated on: 24 November,2023 08:48 AM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

The box before being opened was scanned by a bomb disposal squad before being opened.

Security forces on Thursday recovered arms, ammunition and explosives, including nine grenades and an IED, dropped by a quadcopter along the Line of Control in Jammu's Akhnoor sector, police said. It was all packed in a box found during a joint search operation by the police and the army in Palanwallah near the LoC early morning, officials said.


The box before being opened was scanned by a bomb disposal squad before being opened. When opened, it was found to have an improvised explosive device, or IED, a Turkey-made pistol, two magazines, 38 rounds of ammunition, and nine grenades in it, officials said.


The discovery was made during a police and army search operation in the vicinity of Laukikhad bridge launched on the basis of reports of a quadcopter-like noise from troops deployed in the forward areas, a defence spokesman said. About 7 am, the search party found a package along with dropping string, he said.


"This has been one of the biggest haul of quadcopter-dropped war-like stores in the Akhnoor sector which is aimed to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. An FIR has been filed at the Khour Police Station and investigation has begun.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

