Breaking News
Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam hospitalised
Prez Poll: Yashwant Sinha cancels Mumbai visit
26-year-old man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole
Amravati murder: Custody of accused extended, NIA says case has international ramifications
Maha CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CM DevendraFadnavis uphold renaming of Aurangabad, Osmanabad
Home > News > India News > Article > Jammu and Kashmir Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in Poonch

Updated on: 16 July,2022 03:07 PM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on Friday night

Jammu and Kashmir: Army opens fire as drone spotted near LoC in Poonch

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A drone was spotted flying along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and it was forced to retreat after Army personnel opened fire, official sources said on Saturday.

The drone was seen flying along the LoC near Baloni in the Krishna Gahti sector on Friday night, they said.




Also Read: Fresh batch of over 5000 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Amarnath shrine


The alert troops opened fire and the flying object returned back to the Pakistani-occupied Kashmir side, the sources said.

Following the incident, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the area, they said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news jammu and kashmir

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK