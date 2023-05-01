"Jammu and Kashmir is a single entity and it does not matter whether the meeting is taking place in Srinagar or Jammu. It is a conspiracy to poison the minds of the people and divide the society which will not succeed,"

File photo

Listen to this article J&K: BJP hits back at NC's Abdullah, says his remarks on G20 conspiracy to divide society x 00:00

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Monday hit out at National Conference president Farooq Abdullah over his criticism of the government for not holding a G20 meeting in Jammu, saying it was a "deliberate attempt" to divide the society.

He said Abdullah's remarks show his frustration as the political ground of the National Conference is slipping fast.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah attacked the government, saying it is unfortunate that G20 meetings were scheduled in Ladakh and Kashmir but not in Jammu, and slammed BJP leaders for not raising the issue.

"A G20 meeting is taking place in J-K which is a welcome decision of the government and the people are thankful to the prime minister for it. Some people do not digest peace, prosperity and development and are feeling pain in their belly as they see J-K marching ahead with people maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood," Raina told reporters at the party headquarters here.

"Jammu and Kashmir is a single entity and it does not matter whether the meeting is taking place in Srinagar or Jammu. It is a conspiracy to poison the minds of the people and divide the society which will not succeed," he added.

Raina said the National Conference ruled J-K for most part of the past 70 years through "divisive politics" and it is not willing to allow people to live in peace and harmony. "They are frustrated as they see their political ground slipping away and such a remark is reflective of their frustration."

Also read: Farooq attacks Centre for not holding G20 meet in Jammu; criticises settlement of non-locals

On Abdullah's remark about growing incidents of terrorism in Jammu region post the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP leader said he wants to remind the National Conference leader, who was the chief minister for several terms and a union minister as well, that the markets and educational institutions used to remain shut for 10 months every year.

"There used to be no transport service, tourist influx had stopped and Lal Chowk and other main markets used to wore a deserted look while stone-pelting has become an order of the day with even Muslims apprehensive of visiting mosques for Friday and Eid prayers¿That time has gone and there is peace and brotherhood, whether in Jammu or Kashmir," he said.

Raina said J and K is on the path of development because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Abdullah should hear the voice of his conscience and he will himself see the difference. Modi had pasted balm on the wounds of those who have suffered at the hands of Pakistan and anti-national forces," he said, adding "Modi is living in the hearts of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir."

He also talked about the benefits of abrogation of Article 370 on the lives of West Pakistan refugees, PoJK refugees, Gorkha community, Valmiki Samaj and women married outside J-K.

Referring to the historic 100th episode of the prime minister's 'Maan Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Raina said over six lakh residents of J-K listened to the programme together, giving the BJP the confidence that it will emerge a winner in the next assembly elections.

"Holding of assembly elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India but the BJP is ready for the polls and given the support of the people to Modi, we will win the polls with a majority of seats (to form the next government)," he said.

He thanked the prime minister for always encouraging J-K residents through his 'Maan Ki Baat' and said Modi has always heard the "Janta's Maan Ki Baat" and is keeping them close to his heart and resolving all their issues.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.