Updated on: 08 July,2022 09:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

NDRF, SDRF, and other associated agencies are involved in rescue operations

BREAKING: At least 10 killed in cloudburst near Amarnath cave

Security officials at Amarnath cave area. Pic/Pallav Paliwal


At least 10 people died and 40 were reported missing after a major cloudburst at the Amarnath cave area was reported at around 5.30 pm. Rescue operations are underway by NDRF, SDRF, and other associated agencies.

The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, they said.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a word with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha and said the rescue was underway. "I have spoken with Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha pertaining to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst at Amarnath Cave. NDRF, SDRF, BSF & local admin are doing the rescue work. Our priority is to save the lives of people," tweeted Shah.

With inputs from Agencies

