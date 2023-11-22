Jammu and Kashmir: Doctor, policeman among 4 govt employees sacked for alleged terror links

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, for their alleged terror links in the Union Territory

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, for their alleged terror links in the Union Territory, news wire PTIO reported quoting officials.

Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nisar-ul-Hassan, Constable Abdul Majeed Bhat, Laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather, and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir were dismissed in terms of Article 11 of the Constitution of India, they said.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government and drawing a salary from the public exchequer, however, they were allegedly “helping Pakistani terror outfits”, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists' ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, officials said.

J&K ADGP visits Samba, Kathua to review security measures

Jammu and Kashmir ADGP Vijay Kumar on Tuesday conducted an extensive tour of twin border districts Samba and Kathua districts and chaired a security review meeting.

Kumar asked cops to face future challenges with renewed energy and learn from their "temporary setbacks" of the past.

The additional director general of police (law & order) directed the SHOs to collect information about all potential threats in advance and take appropriate preventive action.

Kumar advised the officers of all agencies to work in tandem to thwart any security threats in border areas.

The ADGP chaired a security review meeting in Samba which was attended by officers of all security agencies.

ADGP visited border areas of Ramgarh, Samba and Hiranagar sectors, conducted a series of meetings with officers and issued necessary directions on the spot.

Meanwhile, a gunfight ensued between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Reports said that two militants were trapped in the gunfight with security forces.

The encounter broke out between militants and joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal following a cordon and search operation, police said. (With inputs from agencies)