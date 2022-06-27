Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kulgam district

Updated on: 27 June,2022 02:20 PM IST  |  Srinagar
PTI

No casualties have been reported so far

Representative image


An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No casualties have been reported so far.

"#Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.





