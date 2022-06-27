Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kulgam district

No casualties have been reported so far

Representative image

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. No casualties have been reported so far.

"#Encounter has started at Nowpora-Kherpora, Trubji area of #Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

