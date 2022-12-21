Breaking News
Jammu and Kashmir: Man injured in blast near Army's firing range in Rajouri

21 December,2022
PTI

Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place

Representative Image


A man was injured in a blast near the Army's firing practice range in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.


Harbansh Singh, a resident of Nonial village of Nowshera sub-division, was reportedly present near the practice range in Garhi when the explosion took place, police said.



He is under treatment at a hospital, they said, adding an investigation has been set in motion.

