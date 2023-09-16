Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter near Line of Control

Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in northern Baramulla district

Jammu and Kashmir police Saturday said that a militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces near the Line of Control (LoC) in northern Baramulla district. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained, police said.

"#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X. In an update posted around 20 minutes later, it said, "01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

On Friday, the police unearthed a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module in the district, with the arrest of two militant associates and recovery of arms and ammunition from them. The two militant associates of LeT outfit have been arrested in Uri area.

Meanwhile, the security forces have pressed drones into service to pinpoint the location of the militants who have taken positions in the forest on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the fourth day on Saturday.

The militants killed four security personnel on Wednesday. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said. Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Army, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Humayun Bhat and a soldier were killed in an encounter with terrorists at Gadole in Kokernag of the south Kashmir district on Wednesday.

Udhampur station renamed after martyr

Meanwhile, the Udhampur railway station in Jammu and Kashmir has been renamed after slain Captain Tushar Mahajan, officials said on Friday. Captain Tushar Mahajan, an officer of the 9 Para of special forces of army who was killed after killing a militant while protecting his fellow Army personnel in a militant attack on the JKEDI building in Pulwama district in South Kashmir in February 2016. The station was renamed after the Lieutenant Governor’s office accorded a formal approval, the officials said. The demand for renaming of the station was raised by the people of Udhampur to the Central government. (With inputs from agencies)