Father strangles daughter then slits her throat after a 'fight' with wife

Updated on: 03 April,2023 03:44 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

After a fight with his wife, the daughter asked his father for rupees five, who instead took her along and murdered her in a tin shed

Father strangles daughter then slits her throat after a 'fight' with wife

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Jammu and Kashmir police has cracked the “murder case” of a seven-year-old-girl and said that the father of the girl was behind the gruesome act.


Senior Superintendent of Police for Kupwara district in north Kashmir, Yougal Manhas said that the father first strangulated her and then slit her throat.



Addressing a press conference, the SSP said that during the investigation, a police team formed to investigate the case suspected Muhammad Iqbal Khatana, the girl’s father. “After cross examination, it was established that he first strangulated his daughter in his vehicle and then took her to a tin shed where he slit her throat,” the SSP Kupwara said.


The senior police officer said that Iqbal would regularly fight with her wife. On March 29, during a fight with his wife, the later slapped Khatana. He left home and took a sharp knife along. “His wife and locals of the area besides his own brother Showkat Ahmed had seen Iqbal’s daughter asking him for rupees. They also saw Iqbal taking his daughter along in his vehicle,” the SSP said, adding that “Iqbal first strangulated his daughter in the vehicle after which she died on the spot. He then took his vehicle near a tin shed where he slit his daughter’s throat and left it there.”

Manhas said that Iqbal lodged the missing report of his daughter in the Lolab police station. “In the meanwhile, locals found the body of the girl from the tin shed. After post-mortem and thorough discussions with the doctors, we came to know that Iqbal had first strangulated his daughter and then slit her throat with the knife.”

The police officer said that after corroborating the evidences, Iqbal was interrogated and he confessed to the crime. “He has been arrested and the knife he used has also been recovered.”

murder case news kashmir jammu and kashmir kupwara district india India news national news

