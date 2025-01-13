Jammu and Kashmir: PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Sonmarg

Situated at an altitude of 8,650 ft above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh

Prime Minister Modi takes a tour of the Z-Morh tunnel post its inauguration on Monday. Pic/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir which will make the tourist resort accessible round the year.

After inaugurating the Rs 2,700 crore project, the prime minister went inside the tunnel and interacted with the project officials. Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present at the inauguration.

The 6.5 km-long two-lane bi-directional road tunnel between Gagangir and Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district is equipped with a parallel 7.5-metre escape passage for emergencies.

Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, the tunnel will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing routes prone to landslides and avalanches.

The tunnel will also promote tourism by ensuring year-round connectivity to Sonamarg.

Statehood restoration

CM Abdullah while addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Z-Morh tunnel here, sought restoration of statehood. He said that people often meet him and ask when Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be restored.

“My heart says that very soon, prime minister, you will fulfil your third promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. And Jammu and Kashmir will once again get the status of a state,” Abdullah said.

‘Modi keeps his promises’

Addressing a gathering here after the inuaguration, PM Modi asserted that he would keep promises he made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, in an oblique reference to the demand for restoration of statehood voiced by Abdullah.

Without making a direct reference to the issue of statehood, Modi told the gathering, “You have to believe that this is Modi and he keeps his promises.” “There is a right time for everything and right things will happen at the right time,” he said.

6.5km

Lenght of the tunnel

