Jammu and Kashmir police chief asks officers to rigorously act against OGWs, 'militant support network'

The Jammu and Kashmir police chief stressed on speedy investigation into Unlawful Activities Prevention Act cases and improvement in the conviction rate

Jammu and Kashmir police chief, Dilbag Singh. File photo/PTI

The Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed the officers of the police force to take stringent action against the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and the network providing support to militants.

Chairing a meeting of Kashmir Zone officers at Police Headquarters in Jammu, the DGP reviewed the progress of under investigation cases besides taking stock of cases under trial.

He told the officers that property of accused in militancy should be seized and those accused who are absconding should be declared ‘proclaimed offenders’ besides initiating action under law.

A police spokesperson said in a statement said that while addressing the meeting, the DGP said the main objective of the meeting was to re-examine and discuss the directions already issued by the Police Headquarters regarding investigation of UAPA cases. He stressed for dealing with the UAPA cases more efficiently for which he said all the required support shall be provided. He said that State Investigation Units have been created to pace up result oriented investigation in UAPA cases and assist the overall efforts of district police to dismantle the “terror ecosystem”.

Stressing for taking the investigation more seriously and execution of plan of action in each case, the DGP directed officers for efficient investigation and timely presentation of chargesheet.

He enjoined upon all supervisory officers to analyze all the UAPA, NDPS cases and subsequently start the investigation considering their sensitivity. He directed the District SSsP to supervise each and every case personally besides involving prosecution officers to mitigate legal and technical lacuna, if any. He directed for conducting regular review meetings at different levels to analyze the cases under investigation besides for taking additional measures to improve conviction rate, the statement said.

According to the statement, the DGP while stressing for speedy investigation process and improvement in the conviction rate, emphasized upon the officers to ensure that the investigation of UAPA cases is foolproof, considering every evidence and contemplating trial of cases in order to achieve the desired results. He said that Pairvi Cells have been created at different levels to supplement the investigation process and trail of the cases and directed Range DIsG and district SSsP to supervise the Pairvi cells to ensure improvement in conviction rate.